Clearing student Emily graduates with first-class degree – and lands dream job

Missing the grades she wanted for a place at her first-choice university didn’t hold back one Wellingborough student when it came to achieving her dream.

In the summer of 2016 Emily Pearson's A-level results fell short of her predicted grades at her favoured university, forcing her to look around for alternative degree courses.

But after using the so-called 'clearing' service, Emily was able to find the course of her dreams at the University of Northampton.

Fast-forward three years and she is the proud owner of a first-class honours degree in advertising and digital marketing and has now landed a job in her chosen industry.

Clearing allows applicants such as Emily to find courses which haven’t been filled yet for the upcoming academic year. It is also used by those who are applying late for a course or by mature students.

Emily, who is from Wellingborough and attended Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, said: "Looking back over the last three years, I’m so glad I found the course through clearing.

“It was everything I imagined it would be, it was just perfect for me. Going from school to a more adult environment was really exciting and it was good to meet so many new people with the same interests as me, and form new friendships.

“I worked incredibly hard and was so happy to see it all pay off in the end, when I found out I’d got a first.”

A few weeks before graduating, Emily secured a digital marketing executive role with Northampton telecommunications company, Audacious.

She added: “I love it there. I’m working on social media, writing copy, creating content and working closely with other departments.

"I am now using everything I learned during my time at uni and wouldn't have been able to do this job without it.”

As Emily continues to embark on her new career, she is keen to encourage others to use clearing to find the right course for them.

“It might feel like the end of the world if you don’t get the grades you’d hoped for, but if you really want to go to university, do it," she said. "Think about what you really want to do and use that to narrow down your options – don’t give up, it will all work out in the end.”

