CCTV cameras installed at Northamptonshire secondary school to help deter vaping, bullying and vandalism

A secondary school in Northamptonshire has taken the decision to install CCTV cameras in toilets to help monitor anti-social behaviour.

A number of parents with children at Sponne School in Towcester have contacted the Chron this week following the installation of cameras in toilets during the Christmas holidays.

They reported the mood among parents at the 1,400-pupil school is that of ‘outrage’ after youngsters returned to school on Monday January 6 to find cameras in the toilets.

Headteacher Graham Forbes, who joined the school in September 2024, wrote to parents on Tuesday January 7.

Sponne School on Brackley Road, Towcester. Photo: Google

The letter, titled ‘Introduction of CCTV in School Toilets’ and has been seen by the Chron, reads: “Happy New Year, I hope you all had an enjoyable festive period.

"At Sponne, the safety and well-being of our students are of paramount importance.

"To this end, we continuously review and improve our policies and facilities to ensure a secure and supportive learning environment for all.

“Recently, we have observed an increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism within the school toilets, which poses a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of our students.

"This is also in response to student surveys where students have highlighted the toilets as an area of concern for them.

"To address these issues effectively, we are installing some Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in the toilet areas.”

The letter goes on to set out the purpose of the CCTV installation.

Health and Safety: Monitoring these areas will help us promptly address any emergencies or incidents that may compromise the safety of our students.

Monitoring these areas will help us promptly address any emergencies or incidents that may compromise the safety of our students. Deterrence of Anti-Social Behaviour: The presence of CCTV will act as a deterrent to behaviours such as bullying, vandalism, vaping and other misconduct.

The presence of CCTV will act as a deterrent to behaviours such as bullying, vandalism, vaping and other misconduct. Protection of School Property: Preventing vandalism will help maintain a clean and safe environment reducing repair costs and disruptions.

Mr Forbes continued: “We understand the importance of privacy, especially in sensitive areas like toilets.

“Therefore, the CCTV cameras will be installed in a way that respects the privacy of students, privacy masking is also used where necessary.

“We believe this measure will contribute significantly to creating a safer and more respectful environment for everyone.

"Your support and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we strive to enhance the safety and wellbeing of our students.”

According to Google, ‘privacy masking’ is a feature in surveillance systems that hides parts of a video feed to protect the privacy of individuals or sensitive information.

The music and science academy, which caters for pupils aged 11-18, was given an outstanding Ofsted report in 2012.

Mr Forbes joined the school in September last year after spending 20 years at Icknield High School, 13 of them as a Senior Leader.

To earn an invite, students need 96 percent attendance and good behaviour over the course of the year.

One parent has said the rules have created “anxiety among some of the students”.

Mr Forbes defended the rules saying: “All Year 11 students will have the same opportunity to attend the school prom and end-of-year celebrations.” Sponne School was contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of going to press.