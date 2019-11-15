Body coach Joe Wickes leads exercise class at Northampton school to kick start fundraising activities for Children in Need

A day of fun, exercise, non-uniform, cakes and a raffle at a Kingshorpe school have all helped raise more than £1,000 for the 2019 Children In Need appeal.

Kingsthorpe College hosted the fundraiser today (Friday) which saw year seven pupils take part in the “Big Morning Move” led by Joe Wickes the Body Coach.

The whole year group and members of staff took part in the energetic fitness session with students donating £1 to the worthy cause.

A penalty shootout was set up for year eight students with pupils trying to score a goal against their teachers.

Year nine students baked cakes which were sold at break and lunchtime to all students and staff.

For those in year ten, pupils who wanted to wear their trainers for the day donated £2 and played 'guess the name of the teddy' and 'how many sweets in a jar'.

Year 11 students bought raffle tickets to win a range of prizes donated by the year team.

Six form teens donated £1 to take part in Dress Down Friday.

A school representative said everyone enjoyed the day and more than £1,000 was raised for Children In Need.