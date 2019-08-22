All smiles at Thomas Becket Catholic School after GCSE results success

There were lots of smiling faces at Thomas Becket Catholic School when students picked up their GCSE results today.

Amongst those celebrating was Aleksandra Sadokierska, who achieved Grade 9 in English Language, Grade 8s in English Literature, Maths and Geography, Grade 7 in Religious Studies, Grade 6s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Art and a Grade 5 in Spanish. She said: “I am so happy with my results and am looking forward to what the future holds.”

Picture: Thomas Becket Catholic School

Adrian Gawrysiak was also celebrating after achieving Grade 9 in English Literature, Grade 8s in Maths, History and Biology, Grade 7s in RS, Chemistry and Physics and a Grade 6 in English Language.

He said: “I came in this morning with my Mum to collect my results and we are both delighted! Now I can look forward to studying Biology, Psychology, Maths and Sport at A level.”

While Teodor Sula was very pleased to find out that he had achieved a Grade 9 in Italian, a Grade 7 in English Literature, three Grade 6s and seven Grade 5s. He said: “I have done really well. This means I can begin my A level studies in September and then go on to University to study IT.”

Mark McLaughlin, headteacher, said: “There is so much for us to celebrate today. I am very proud of the personal best that our students and staff have shown, their hard work and dedication has been fantastic.”

Picture: Thomas Becket Catholic School

Other top performers included:

Abigail Curtis with four Grade 6s, three Grade 5s and one Grade 4; Safiatou Thelma Diaby with two Grade 7s, three Grade 6s, two Grade 5s and one Grade 4; Patrick Mayes with four Grade 6s, one Grade 5 and two Grade 4s; Oskar Pasternak with four Grade 7s, three Grade 6s, three Grade 5s and one Grade 4; and Madeleine Yoxall with three Grade 7s, four Grade 6s, one Grade 5 and one Grade 4.

Abigail Curtis commented: “It took me a while to open my envelope as I was really nervous, but I am so happy with how I did. I can now go on to study Psychology, English Literature and Drama. I’m looking forward to celebrating with family and friends.”

Mr McLaughlin continued: “We now have an exciting academic year ahead of us.

Picture: Thomas Becket Catholic School

“We look forward to continuing our journey to be the best we can be, with a growing Year 7 cohort and a developing Sixth Form offer we are pleased to provide many more opportunities for our students to develop their talents as we seek to become the school of choice for our community.”