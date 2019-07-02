Academy in Northamptonshire that 'creates a positive climate for learning' given Oustanding Ofsted report

The CE Academy in Northamptonshire has been judged Outstanding by Ofsted for the fourth consecutive inspection.

CE Academy provides an alternative education across the county from a number of sites, for young people experiencing difficulties within mainstream provision. The school offers both academic and vocational subjects focusing on GCSEs and other credible qualifications.

Ofsted report that the key to the academy’s success is ‘the excellent relationships between pupils and staff and the in-depth knowledge of every individual’. The academy is reported as ‘creating a positive climate for learning’.

‘Staff manage the behaviour of pupils very well and strong relationships minimise any misbehaviour’.

Pupils are reported as talking movingly about the impact of positive feedback from the school on their self-esteem and family relationships. Pupils also said they feel safe in school and are taught how to be safe outside school.

The Ofsted report also states that parents are very supportive of the academy, pupils who leave the school at the end of KS4 achieve better GCSEs overall than pupils in other alternative provisions and on leaving the CE Academy, most pupils move on to college placements, apprenticeships, jobs with training, or other training.

Bobbie Kelly, headteacher, reported that CE Academy young people, staff and governors are extremely pleased and proud of the judgement.

The CE Academy consists of provision for: school-age mothers at Overleys (Northampton) and Oaklands (Corby) sites; Key Stage 3 provision at William Knibb (Kettering) and Spring Gardens (Wellingborough); and Key Stage 4 provision at Cromwell (Northampton), Fairlawn (Wellingborough), London Road (Kettering) and Forest Gate (Corby).