Abington Vale Primary told by Ofsted say it could be judged ‘outstanding'

A Northampton Primary School has maintained its ‘good' Ofsted as inspectors say the next visit could result in an ‘outstanding’ grading.

Abington Vale Primary School, based over 3 sites, Pavillion Pre School, Park Campus, Ashford Close and Stirling Campus, Cliftonville Road, was rated ‘good’ by inspectors in 2018.

Ofsted visited the school again on February 13th and 14th this year for an ‘ungraded inspection’, which is different from a 'graded inspection'. A new official rating is given at a ‘graded inspection’ but not at an ‘ungraded inspection’.

Shakespeare Ambassadors and young performers from Abington Vale Primary School

However, the report published this week relating to the most recent visit, states there is enough improvement in the school that the next time a ‘full inspection’ is carried out the rating could be upgraded to ‘outstanding’.

In the latest report, Ofsted inspectors said: “There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if the inspector were to carry out a section 5 inspection now.”

“The school’s next inspection will be a section 5 inspection.”

The report highlighted that staff are determined that children in the early years will do well and ensure that they get off to a 'flying start'. It also highlighted that "Teachers know their pupils’needs in depth and skilfully adapt the work that is set, allowing pupils to learn in all areasof the curriculum." The inspectors acknowledged that there are high expectations for every single pupil to achive at Abington Vale.

Laura Cichuta, Headteacher at Abington Vale Primary School, which is part of the Northampton Primary Academy Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our latest Ofsted inspection report.”

“It feels fantastic to have our hard work recognised and I am extremely proud of all my staff across all three sites."

Julia Kedwards, CEO at NPAT, added:

“This is a significant achievement for NPAT and we are proud for the leaders, staff, families and Abington Vale Primary on their latest Ofsted inspection”

“This excellent report is the culmination of strong leadership from Headteacher Laura Cichuta and the wider team of Abington Vale, who are passionate about ensuring every child achieves out NPAT vision “to provide educational excellence, create opportunities and enrich lives.”