A Levels 2019: The Duston School says results 'are the best in school's history'

The Duston School says today's A Level results are the best in the school's history.

The school says overall attainment is up by 20% on the A*/A and A* to B measures from last year and says its progress score is "truly outstanding", with over 80 percent of departments achieving a significantly positive value-added score.

Picture: The Duston Schoool

And it says the attainment and progress of Maths, all three sciences, English, Politics and History is "phenomenal".



The progress attained today will potentially place the school in the top 10% of all schools nationally, the school says.



Principal Sam Strickland added: "I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of the pupils and staff. The hard work, effort and relentless determination has paid off and I could not ask for more.



"The Sixth Form has been superbly led by my Vice Principal, Mrs Whiles, and today’s results are truly inspiring and outstanding," he said.



The school said it was incredibly proud of all of its pupils but the following results have really stood out:

* Lucjan Rupniak; Maths A*, Further Maths A*, Chemistry A* and Physics A

* Katie Wheatley; English Language A*, Media Studies A, Psychology A

* Toby Watts; Psychology A, Geography A, English Language A

* Adam Littler; Product Design A*, History A*, Maths A and Further Maths C

* Sarah Goswell; Sociology A*, English Language A, Psychology A

* Cameron Stocks; Maths A*, Physics A, Further Maths A, Chemistry B

