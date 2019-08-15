A Levels 2019: Northampton High School pays tribute to students and staff for 'exceptional results'

Norhtampton High School "delighted" as students post 100 per cent pass rate...with nearly a quarter of all students earning three or more A* or A grades.

Headmistress, Dr Helen Stringer, paid tribute to the girls and staff, said: "I congratulate the girls on their impressive achievements and send out a wholehearted vote of thanks to all my colleagues who have contributed to these successes.

Leyna and her family celebrate as her exceptional grades confirm she is off to'Birmingham to study Medicine

"The splendid grades speak for themselves, of course, but what I am most proud of is the fact that every individual has compiled a compelling portfolio of qualifications plus skills and experiences with which to launch onto an ambitious path which is all her own.

"It is a particular pleasure to see the girls enjoying success in a dizzying range of fields, both traditional and innovative. To illustrate this with just one example, two-thirds of our students studying Maths, Further Maths and Physics achieved A*/A grades and our success in preparing our aspiring medics was tremendous and, at the same time, almost a fifth of girls are going on to pursue courses in creative and performing arts, including music conservatoires and courses in emerging areas such as fashion imaging.

"We know how important it is for our students not only to get a place on the course of their dreams but also to be able to flourish and excel when they get there. I have enormous confidence in every member of the Class of 2019 to do exactly that, because they have already pushed their own boundaries with us, whether that be via an EPQ (with 83% of submissions at A*/A this year), in Electives and MOOCS or through social action and work experience.

"Drawing on the expertise and energy of our exceptional staff, both teaching and support, and fuelled by the power of the GDST network, we know that there is no limit to what our students can achieve in the future. Today is about honouring the hard work and collaborative success of the past and also about sharing in the collective excitement about what the future will hold for our leavers," Dr Stringer added.

Francesca is off to Leeds to study International Relations, with Mariam'heading to Queen Mary University London to study Comparative Literature.

The overall results were as follows:

24% of all students achieved 3 or more A*/As

50% of all students achieved all A*-B grades

70% of all grades at A*-B

Ellie and Grace are all smiles as they collect their stellar results, and now'head off to study Mathematics and Geography respectively.

86% of all grades A*-C

100% pass rate

83% EPQ graded at A*/A