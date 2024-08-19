Suprise encounter delights residents from Bethany Homestead at Northampton Balloon festival!
Residents of Bethany Homestead enjoyed an afternoon of sunshine and fun at Northampton Balloon Festival on Friday!
Age was no barrier in sampling the delights on offer, which included a trip on the ferris-wheel, trying out the fairground games which resulted in prizes being won by our clever residents!
The motorbike stunts did not disappoint, and the birds of prey were a delight!
However the highlight of our jolly jaunt came in the form of a chance encounter with The Viking Reenactment and The American Civil War Reenactment members, who kindly stopped and spent some time with our lovely residents. This really made their day very special, so thankyou and we look forward to seeing you next year!
