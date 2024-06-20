Midsummer celebration at Wilbarston's

Community country dancing at Northants school

With the sun shining at last, each class performed a classic country dance and showed off their skills around the maypole as the May Queen – Louise from Year 6 – was crowned. Dressed to impress in their favourite outfits, Years 5 and 6 wowed the crowd of carers, parents and grandparents with a sword dance; while Years 3 and 4 showcased their ukelele skills; and Reception displayed their talents on the chime bars.

Maria Hawkes, Headteacher, Wilbarston Church of England Primary School, said: “Midsummer celebrations are a staple of the Wilbarston calendar and it was wonderful to welcome so many in our community to share in the children’s display last week. All the performances were splendid but no one could come away less than impressed by the pupils’ skill around the maypole – with all ribbons plaited neatly and knot-free! Thank you to everyone in the school and community who made it such a memorable afternoon.”