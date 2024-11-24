Local B&Q store makes kind donation to care home for a sensory Santa’s Grotto

Elm Bank care home in Kettering were thrilled to have received a kind donation of compressed ply wood for their sensory Santa’s Grotto project.

Activities Co-ordinator Tina from Elm Bank care home was in the store purchasing Christmas decorations alongside Rob Head of maintenance for the residents of the home. Whilst browsing the store, David Gibbs a Team Leader at the local store was approached to enquire about some wood required for an activities project of creating a sensory Santa’s Grotto.

Tina, the Activities Co-ordinator said, “I am creating a sensory Santa’s Grotto for our dementia residents to enjoy as well as everyone else, family, staff and local school children during the festive period. The grotto will be a place for all to relax and take in the atmosphere of Christmas, a place to reminisce of past festive times, a beautiful escape in to an enchanting place for a while. All of us at the home are truly grateful for the donation from B&Q, once the sensory Grotto is open, it would be lovely to invite David over.”

David said, “I was touched when I learnt what the purpose of the wood was for and felt that we had to do something to help this wonderful project of creating a sensory Santa’s Grotto. It is the least we could do for the residents of Elm Bank care home. We are all excited to receive the photos of the finished grotto. I have a family member that has dementia and something like this is a very good idea. “

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “All of us here at the home are very grateful for the kind donation made by B&Q. The Sensory Santa’s Grotto is a wonderful idea and will truly be a place that we are all able to enjoy during the festive period. We are looking forward to the completed project and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.