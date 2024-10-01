Hermitage House Care Home supports initiative for new unit at Kettering General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston recently supported Kettering General Hospital by donating to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s 'Twinkling Stars Appeal.' As part of this contribution, the home re-homed 72 boxed bears from a 1990 magazine, gifting them to residents while supporting the appeal's goal of creating a more private and comfortable maternity bereavement unit.

“We’re proud to support this incredible charity with a donation to their 'Twinkling Stars Appeal,' which is focused on renovating the maternity bereavement unit at Kettering General Hospital,” said Home Manager Jolene Anderson.

Nick Hayton, representing Northamptonshire Health Charity, shared that “The charity has raised £300,000 so far for the 'Twinkling Stars Appeal.' Once we reach our target of £375,000 in 2025, the trust plans to top up the balance to support the progress of this new unit.”

Fiona Stacey, a supporter of the appeal, expressed her gratitude: “Thank you for having us today—it’s such a lovely home. When Customer Relations Manager Jess contacted me about re-homing the bears, and I learnt that the home was in Thrapston, where I grew up, I knew this partnership was meant to be.”

Staff, Mayor of Thrapston Cllr Andy McGovern, Nick Hayton, and Fiona Stacey

Mayor of Thrapston, Cllr Andy McGovern, added, “It’s a pleasure to be here today and support this fundraising journey. This charity is close to my heart, as I work at Kettering General Hospital and have a background as a children's nurse. These bears are wonderful, and I’m sure they will bring you as much joy as they did their previous owners.”

‘Residents chose bears that reflected their careers, hobbies, and personalities. For instance, Pauline selected a teacher bear, Dave picked a joker bear to match his comedic nature, Renee chose a Scottish bear, Stuart a mechanic, James a pilot bear due to his love of aircraft, and Yvonne chose a tennis player bear for her passion for sports.’ Commented Customer Relations Manager Jessica Grayson.