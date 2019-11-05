Work officially begins at new housing development on the outskirts of Northampton

A new development of homes will be built in a village on the outskirts of town with work starting to begin on site.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands’ will be building the new development in Overstone.

The official ‘cutting the sod’ ceremony took place with David Wilson Homes South Midlands Managing Director John Dillon who marked one of the first milestones on site.

It is set to offer a wide selection of modern properties that are suitable for first-time buyers, working professionals and growing families alike.

It has not yet been confirmed how many homes will be built on the development.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be starting work at our new development in Overstone.

“The development is really going to take shape over the coming months and we’re looking forward to adding our beautiful new homes to this part of Northamptonshire.

“As we already have a development in the village, The Avenue, we are thrilled to be continuing building in such a sought-after area.

“Our ambitions for the development go beyond the high quality properties we are building. We are striving to contribute to Northamptonshire through the jobs we create for local people and our investment in the community.”

David Wilson Homes will also be investing in the area by supporting a range of community facilities, organisations and charities through its Community Fund Scheme.