Why Greggs store on Northampton industrial estate was forced to temporarily close today

Greggs in Darnell Way was broken into overnight.

A Greggs store in Northampton had to close for a day after thugs broke in and damaged vital equipment.

The bakery chain in Darnwell Way, Moulton Park, which opened only a matter of months ago, was broken into overnight between yesterday evening (October 4) and this morning (October 5).

Once inside, offenders or the offender, damaged a television monitor, a computer and other items.

Staff were seen this morning clearing up the mess left behind and the company had to close for business all day. It hopes to reopen tomorrow.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place this morning (October 5) at our Darnell Way shop.

“There were no injuries, and the safety of customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We hope to reopen for Wednesday October 6. ”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Between 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 4) and 5.30am today (Tuesday, October 5), the front window of a shop was smashed in Darnell Way, Northampton.

“Once the offender/s were inside they have damaged a television monitor, computer, table, office desk and Covid screen.

“Nothing is believed to have been stolen.”