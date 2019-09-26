When one door closes another one opens: New estate agents rises from the ashes of Harrison Murray in Northampton

A team of estate agents who were made redundant when a national chain closed its Northampton branches have decided to go it alone.

When Harrison Murray ceased to operate three outlets in the town last year - a cohort of staff rallied amid the threat of redundancy.

Having built up a good rapport with the home buyers and sellers of Northampton - three former employees, Paula Scinaldi, Alan Young and Simon Manning decided to launch their own company.

Now the trio, who worked out of the East Hunsbury, George Row and Duston branches, led have set up in Brackmills under the name Home Move.

Mum-of-two Paula, 55, said: "I want to reach out to our previous clients to say we are the same team just with a different name.

"We offer a bespoke, tailor-made service based around the needs of the individual.

Like Harrison Murray, Home Move promises to help potential buyers through the whole process - from mortgage advice to conveyancing.

"Let's say we've got a vulnerable older person selling a house and they have not moved for years, they might need a bit more care and hand-holding through the process - we can offer that," said Paula.

"Or let's say we have a first-time buyer - we can show them the ropes.

"We will also offer them mortgages advice and conveyancing without them having to shop around. We will take them right through from making the offer to collecting the keys.

"We want to show that we are passionate about what we do."

For more information about Home Move call the team on 01604 321321 or email info@homemoveEA.co.uk.