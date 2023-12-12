Well-known pub company in Northampton sells off four of its 'charming' establishments

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well-known pub company in Northampton has ‘with a heavy heart’ sold off four of its ‘charming’ boozers in the town.

McManus Pub Company has sold four of its pubs in the town to Valiant Pub Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four pubs are The Lord Byron in Kingsley, The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James.

McManus Pub Company has sold off four of its establishments in Northampton to Valiant Pub Company

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a group of pubs that has been with us for many years. We would like to thank all of our guests that have dined, drank and supported us through the years. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of our teams, past and present, for their hard work and dedication and we wish them all the best for the future.

“It is the right time in our journey to reduce our liabilities and establish more solid foundations for the business. It gives us confidence to refocus our growth and explore exciting opportunities in bedrooms, wet led and neighbourhood venues, both locally and regionally.

“We would like to wish Valiant Pub Co and their teams every success and hope that these pubs will continue to serve their local communities for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Morgan, senior director of pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, who brokered the deal, said: “I’m delighted to have assisted with the disposal of these four charming local pubs to Valiant, who will no doubt continue to invest in the pubs and their teams, to ensure they remain at the heart of their local communities. I look forward to working with both McManus and Valiant again in future.”

Mark McGinty, chief operating officer at Valiant Pub Company, said: “We are very happy to acquire these high-quality pubs and look forward to welcoming them to the Valiant family.”

Valiant, which runs the Penny Loafer in Market Square, formerly The Auctioneers, has been asked what its plans are for each pub.

McManus' pub portfolio in Northants now comprises 14 establishments, including Barratts, Sir Pickering Phipps, Brampton Halt, The Wharf, The Red Lion at Brafield, The Lamport Swan, The Sun Inn, The Thomas A’ Becket, The Wig and Pen, Urban Tiger, Jeckyll and Hyde, The Crown and Anchor, The Windmill, and Shipmans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad