Weedon Bec business has clear vision on how to save energy - and money - while helping the planet

A forward-thinking company based in Weedon Bec has a clear vision for the future.

Clear Utility Solutions has helped save £31,313 of public money within Northamptonshire and prevented 188,666 kg of c02 emissions.

Sales director Chris Draper said: "Our company formed a partnership with Northampton County Association of Local Councils (NCALC) in September 2020 to help local Town and Parish Councils prevent carbon emissions and save money on their utility contracts.

Sales director Chris Draper.

"We set up Clear Utility Solutions in 2019 in response to the bad practices we saw within the energy broker space whilst working for an energy supplier, since starting our company, OFGEM have made great strides in curtailing such activities which we have welcomed."

Here's some energy saving tips from Clear Utility Solutions:

- Make sure you have the latest energy efficient bulbs fitted especially in locations where lights are often left on for long periods, a modern LED bulb can emit the same light as a traditional 60 watt incandescent bulb for as little as five watts, that’s roughly 90 percent less energy consumed.

- Check your tariff, you may have an economy seven meter so programming appliances add up to big savings.

