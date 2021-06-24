'We are sorry to say goodbye': Northampton Hummus and Pita Bar announces permanent closure
They are unable to continue operating after the devastating economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
A popular hummus and pita bar in Northampton town centre has announced it will close for good this week.
'Humpit', situated on St Giles Street, will be closing their doors for the final time on Saturday (June 26).
A spokesperson for Humpit released a statement on their Facebook page that said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce we are closing.
"After much consideration due to circumstances out of our control, we have come to the very difficult decision that our final trading day will be Saturday 26th June.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to sustain operations given the devastating economic situation caused by Covid-19.
"We want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support. We couldn't have got this far without you."
Northampton's branch of Humpit opened in 2019 and quickly became renowned for their vegan and plant-based food.
The business saw over 270 customers try their falafel on their first day of operation on October 7, 2019.
The national chain is very popular on university campuses dotted around the UK. Favourites on their menu included filled pitas with hummus, falafel and salad as well as shakshuka made with aubergine and fava beans.
To keep up to date with the latest news from Humpit, visit https://humpit-hummus.com/.