Wait is finally over for fans of Silver Screen as Daventry's new cinema reveals launch date

Daventry' s highly-anticipated new state-of-the-art cinema will finally open its doors on March 4.

Finishing touches are being applied to The Arc Cinema in the town centre. These include digital laser projectors in its four screens, state-of-the-art immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard.

Newly-appointed manager Wendy Goldie is now looking to recruit 15 people to join the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of how The Arc Cinema in Daventry will look.

Wendy said: “I am really looking forward to lighting up the centre of Daventry with this great new facility.

"There have been some great films out that have really brought people back into cinemas - such as last year’s Bond and more recently Spiderman and Sing 2.

"The rest of 2022 has some equally good releases with The Batman in our opening week, closely followed by Sonic’s latest adventure, Dr Strange, Fantastic Beasts 3 and the long-awaited Top Gun sequel - and that’s all before the end of May."

The cinema, which has a café bar, will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

Wendy Goldie is the new manager.

All screens are wheelchair accessible along with subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parent and baby screenings.

To find out more about the job opportunities, visit the cinema's Indeed page.