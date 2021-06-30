Unused car park on busy Northampton industrial estate to be turned into new units

(Left to right): Paul Hodge from Warmflame and Gerald Gannaway from FDC.

An unused car park on a busy Northampton industrial estate will be turned into new units for businesses.

Warmflame Developments acquired the two-and-a-half acre site in Deer Park Road, Moulton Park last year.

The site was originally part of the Nationwide campus, but is now unused so the developers have plans in place to turn the space into a ‘high-spec industrial scheme’.

There will be two terraces of starter units and a single detached unit over the 60,000 square foot development.

Paul Hodge, managing director of Warmflame Developments, said: “Working alongside FDC has allowed us to develop the WD.BOXHUB product, designing high specification micro and small box units to meet the needs of SMEs seeking good quality accommodation.

“WD.BOXHUB Moulton Park, Northampton will meet the vision and aspirations of these SME occupiers, as we develop modern business units to help those firms maximise their potential.”

Gerald Gannaway, FDC investment director added: “We’re delighted to announce this investment from the FDC Debt Fund.

“Warmflame Developments is an established property developer bringing sought-after schemes to regional business communities in the Midlands.

“There is no doubt that this will be yet another first-rate development meeting a crucial need amongst SMEs.”