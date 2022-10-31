The popular Frost Fair will be returning to Northampton’s Market Square on Sunday December 4 and traders who would like a stand are being invited to get in touch.

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the event is aiming to celebrate the town’s creative makers, artists and traders and promote their unique or seasonal offer, including food, drink, arts and crafts, Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

Taking place between 11am and 3.30pm, the Christmas themed market will provide a festive showcase of the town’s producers and crafters during December’s busy shopping period.

Festivities will soon be taking over Market Square in Northampton.

The market is part of wider Christmas celebrations taking place that day, including on stage festive entertainment throughout the day from a variety of acts.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: "We’re delighted to bring back the Frost Fair for another year - one of the most popular events in Northampton’s Christmas calendar. “The unique stalls and festive entertainment are a great way to draw people into the town centre, support local traders and bring the Christmas buzz to the town.

“In previous years we attracted more than 70 stalls to the market, and we look forward to welcoming even more local craftspeople and traders to this year’s fair.”

