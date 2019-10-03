Towcester Racecourse to still host events despite end of horse-racing for good

Events at Towcester Racecourse are still going ahead despite the horse-racing side of the business closing for good.

Winterland MK is among the events scheduled for the historic track, which also holds food festivals, concerts, conferences, weddings and more.

Some tickets holders have asked for refunds after the British Horseracing Authority‘s announcement on Tuesday (October 1), thinking everything at the racecourse was stopping.

Project director Matt Bowler they have had emails and Facebook posts from concerned members of the public that the event is no longer taking place.

But organisers want to make it clear the event and others such as Towcester Food Festival have not been cancelled.

Food festival organiser Crispin Slee added that it is 'business as usual' for the event in June next year.

Fermor Land took over management of the racecourse in August 2018 after it went into administration with no horse racing meetings at the track this year.

It was hoped that racing would resume at the track but that will not happen now.

Winterland MK, from November 22 to January 5, will see the racecourse transformed with an artisan market full of handmade treats, a Ferris wheel, Towcester Brass Band and local food and drinks vendors.