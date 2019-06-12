Timelapse video shows ongoing construction of 52 new homes next to Harlestone Firs in Northampton

Building work on a landmark site on the outskirts of Northampton has been captured on a specialist video.

David Wilson Homes (DWH) moved onto the site, next to Harlestone Firs, towards the end of last year to begin construction work to build 52 new homes.

A timelapse video has been produced showing the progress at Loxton Fields

Known as Loxton Fields, the Whites Lane development is now 42% sold. The first home was snapped up within minutes of being launched in October.

DWH has now produced a drone video to showcase the progress of the site.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted with the progress we are making at Loxton Fields and this is reflected in the high praise received in the customer surveys.

“It’s always great to hear our residents are enjoying their new homes as our team work tirelessly to ensure each customer is satisfied with their home and the services before and after their move.

“Delivering on customer care is at the forefront of our minds and we’re looking forward to seeing Loxton Fields continue to succeed.”