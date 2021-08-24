Units for rent in Northampton

These are the 24 empty Northampton shops and retail units currently for sale or lease

With High Street shops closing at a rapid rate, here are some of Northampton's retail units which are currently for sale or lease.

By Logan MacLeod
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:44 pm

Dozens of former shops, cafes, banks and restaurants are on the market in Northampton town centre and surrounding areas.

Some of the units have been closed for a while, where others have only shut within the last few months, but they are all up for grabs and in need of a new owner or manager to breathe some live back into them.

Here are just a few of the retail units currently on offer in Northampton town centre and surrounding areas and their prices.

How many of these former shops have you been a customer in before?

1. Former Timpson shop

The former Timpson shop in Kingsthorpe Centre, Harborough Road in on the market to rent for £2,500pcm.

2. The Caribbean Kitchen

The former eatery in Gold Street is on the market to rent for £775pcm.

3. Weston Favell Shopping Centre

The empty unit sits between Holland and Barrett and CEX. The rental price is available on application.

4. Former Nationwide branch

The Abington Street retail unit is on the market to rent for £3,333 pcm.

