Teen Northamptonshire entrepreneur creates eye-catching jewellery while helping environment

The youngster uses broken jewellery to make new items

By Lucie Green
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:03 am
Chloe at a recent fundraising event in Daventry.

A young entrepreneur from a Northamptonshire town was just 12 when she started selling her handmade and upcycled eye-catching jewellery.

Chloe Cox, now 13, trawls charity shops looking for broken items to mend and sell.

She has her own Facebook page - Chloe Cox Jewellery - and is hoping her business will grow from strength to strength.

Some of Chloe's items.

Chloe told our sister paper Daventry Gusher: "I get broken jewellery and fix it to make earrings.

"I started off doing car boots and I've moved on to doing stalls at craft fairs and other events."

Her mother, Amy, added: "I'm really proud of Chloe and what she's doing, she works really hard.

"My son, Jake, is part of the cadets. I'm proud of both of them, it certainly beats being on electronics all the time."

Search 'Chloe Cox Jewellery' on Facebook to find out where she'll be selling next.

