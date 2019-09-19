Take a tour round new £5 million leather centre in Northampton
A new £5.5 million 'global centre of excellence' has opened on Waterside Campus which aims to bolster Northampton's worldwide reputation for leather-making and teaching.
The Institute for Creative Leather Technologies (ICLT) was officially opened last night (Wednesday) as part of the university’s latest addition to its brand new £330m Waterside Campus. READ MORE: Multi-million pound leather-making centre opens on Northampton's Waterside Campus
Pictures by Louise Smith.
jpimedia
Pictures by Louise Smith.
jpimedia
Pictures by Louise Smith.
jpimedia
Pictures by Louise Smith.
jpimedia
View more