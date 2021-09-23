Stylist from Northampton salon ‘elated’ to be in the running for ‘hairdresser of the year’ award

Daniel Granger and award nominee Rebecca Jacques.

An experienced stylist who works at a Northampton hair salon is in the running for a prestigious ‘hairdresser of the year’ award.

Rebecca Jacques works at Daniel Granger Hairdressing in Abington Street and has been named as one of six hairdressers up for the regional 'hairdresser of the year' award at the British Hairdressing Awards 2021.

The nomination also means that Rebecca, who commutes from Birmingham, is in the running for ‘hairdresser of the year UK’.

The 25-year-old said: “Being recognised in the British Hairdressing Awards is a massive buzz.

“I still remember the day Daniel called me up and suggested I enter. I was elated and then the ideas and concepts started coming.

“I started searching high and low for the models I wanted to style and prepped for every one of the looks – considering detail, structure, shape, silhouette.

“I wanted the shoot to totally represent my style of hairdressing. By working alongside all the team and Daniel I was able to achieve that and more.”

Daniel Granger, salon owner, added: “The fact that we have finalists in these awards is a huge positive, not just for us but for Northampton, which has some of the best hairdressers in the UK.

“I encouraged Rebecca to apply because of her creativity and her passion. I knew she’d get far – we have the same drive and we can speak about hair creatively.

“I’ve been a finalist myself four times, but to have members of my own team make it to the finals is just incredible.

“That’s when it becomes a true honour – when you think about your team rather than yourself.”

Rebecca continued: “I live in Birmingham so I commute to Daniel’s salon three days a week - quite simply, it is the salon that I want to work at.

“The early alarms and miles of driving are totally worth it.

“I met Daniel just before the pandemic struck, on one of his training courses in Northampton called ‘Courage In Cutting’.

“As soon as I saw his drive, creativity and passion I just knew that I had to work with him. He liked my cutting style and we clicked.

“I love working here and we have plans for much more – that’s for another time!”