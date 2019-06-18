Starbucks drive-thru, Krispy Kreme, Greggs and Subway all open on new site in Northampton

A collection of popular fast food and drink chains have opened on the outskirts of town.

Euro Garages began building on the site earlier this year after gaining planning permission to transform the land to the west of Northampton, just off the M1 at junction 16 on the A45 near Flore and Weedon.

The new Starbucks drive-thru, Greggs, Subway and more is now open.

A Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru sits at the forefront of the site, just off the newly-built roundabout which was built as part of the Flore bypass project.

Beyond that is a Spar which includes Greggs, Subway and Krispy Kreme counters.

Motorists can also fill up with fuel from the forecourt.

The site officially opened last week and has brought a number of new jobs to the area.