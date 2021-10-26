Spaces available for FREE fishing taster sessions at Delapré Lake in Northampton this week

Free fishing taster sessions are taking place in Northampton this week in a bid to boost wellbeing in the community.

Delapré-Be Angling Active free taster sessions, organised by Delapré Lake Angling and supported by Northamptonshire Sport and Delapré Abbey as part of the county’s Thriving Communities funded programme, are set to take place on Thursday, October 28 at Delapré Lake.

There will be five 50 minute slots starting on the hour from 10am to 2pm with each of the sessions being aimed at complete beginners and a maximum of three people per session.

Fishery manager at Delapré Lake Angling, Jamie Cooper, said: “Fishing is a great activity for relaxation and stress relief and, at these taster sessions we will be introducing people, many for the first time, to angling. Being at peace with nature - with no phones or interruptions - gives you time to take stock of things and unwind. “

One of the angling coaches, Sue Gallaway, added: “Fishing is good for mental health. When you are by the water, it is calming, therapeutic and you can forget about all your worries. I’ve seen fishing transform lives so come and join us and give it a go yourself. “

It was earlier this year that £50,000 from the Thriving Communities Fund - made possible thanks to Arts Council England, the National Academy for Social Prescribing and partners - was awarded to the Northamptonshire nature-based wellbeing programme – with the funding focused firmly on helping communities cope with the impact of Covid -19.

These free fishing sessions are set to take place at Delapré Lake, which visitors can access via Eagle Drive, off the A45. Free angling taster sessions can be booked on the Northamptonshire Sport website.Following these free angling sessions, a new fishing programme is set to be developed in March 2022.

This is all part of the wider wellbeing programme, led by Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust and supported by partners General Practice Alliance Federation, Northampton Leisure Trust, Northamptonshire Sport, University of Northampton, Action for Happiness Northamptonshire and Warts and All Theatre.

Clinical director of General Practice Alliance and Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust trustee, Dr David Smart, explained: “This funding has enabled us to bring partners together with our local social prescribing services to develop a wellbeing programme, with a range of new activities building on those already taking place in the beautiful grounds of the Abbey.

“The term we use is ‘green social prescribing’, which simply means supporting people to improve their health and wellbeing by engaging in nature-based activities such as walking, cycling, photography, art, community gardening and food-growing projects.

"Being outside in green space helps our wellbeing especially if we stop and notice what is around us.”

This programme is set to reach and improve the health of up to 3,000 people through arts, culture, and physical activities, connecting more people with nature and heritage, post-lockdown and for years to come.

Pilot wellbeing activities taking place at the abbey also include mindful walking events, wellbeing workshops and a 10-week 'Couch to 5k' programme led by Northamptonshire Sport.

A new signposted three kilometer walking route through the grounds of Delapré Abbey, designed to increase walking in the area was opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September. The new route takes walkers past the historic battlefield site of the 1460 Battle of Northampton, Delapré Abbey, Delapre Woods, the lake and the golf course.