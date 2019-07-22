Someone has to be the voice of a sat-nav.... welcome to the world of a Northamptonshire-born voiceover artist

From working with big name brands to guiding tourists around foreign cities, a woman born-and-bred in Northamptonshire is finding a lot of success as a voiceover artist.

For most of her life, Liz Drury's passion for voiceover work remained just an interest she picked up while working on a local television station.

Liz Drury

But since taking the plunge to do the job full time she has become the voice behind all manner of commercials, e-learning sites, corporate videos and audio tours for clients such as Bulgari, BMW, JCB, Booking.com, Hilton Garden Inn and the NHS. And she does it all from her home in Lincolnshire.

"Every time I got to a networking meeting, people always say to me that they've never met anyone who does what I do," she said,

"But when you start to think about it you hear voices everywhere like in sat-navs, shops and phones."

Liz, who grew up in Blisworth where her parents still live and went to Campion School in Bugbrooke, has a PhD in archaeological sciences and originally wanted to work in education within the museum service.

Liz Drury has a studio in her home in Lincolnshire

But the 46-year-old ended up working at a sixth form college and on Channel Seven, a regional TV station for north Lincolnshire, before the family moved to Maryland in the US for her husband's work in 2012.

The relocation spurred her to take singing and acting college classes, and her previous work on magazine shows on Channel Seven inspired her to begin looking into being formally trained in voiceover.

When the family returned to the UK in 2014, Liz set up her own studio in her home in Ulceby.

"That was the first thing we had to do as I had work that needed doing," she said.

"I started it off in the States but when I came home I had a part-time job to go back to but I've been full-time now for over two years," she said.

In 2017 she was invited to a reception at 10 Downing Street having been named as one of the UK’s top 100 small businesses - she has also been nominated for a number of voiceover and business awards.

Recently she has been adding another string to her bow in the form of lip-syncing for foreign films, as apparently there is a shortage in professionals.

"I absolutely love it, I can't imagine doing anything else now," she said.

"It's the freedom and no two days are ever the same. I have an international career without leaving my house, and it's just a great industry."

For about Liz and how to get in touch with her, visit lizdrury.co.uk