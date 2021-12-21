A Northampton man and his climate positive footwear company have teamed up with other green businesses to launch a limited edition pair of socks that aims to tackle climate change and help the homeless.

Elliott Footwear is the world’s first climate positive vegan footwear brand that removes carbon from the atmosphere every time a pair of its sneakers are bought.

Carbon tracking apps, Greenr and Jollie's, also donate socks to homeless shelters.

Co-founder of Elliott Footwear, Sam Carew. Photo: Lisa-Marie Carew

These three businesses have now come together to launch a limited edition pair of socks that aim to to offset hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions from the atmosphere and help those sleeping rough on the streets.

Co-founder of Elliott Footwear, Sam Carew, from Northampton, said: “It’s been incredible to meet other like-minded business owners that are passionate about changing the world for the better.

"I love what both Greenr and Jollie's stand for and it felt like a natural done deal to do this in the run up to Christmas. Every pair of these socks bought will make a huge difference to people's lives and the environment we all live in."

With every limited edition pair of socks bought on Elliott Footwear's website, one pair of socks is donated to a homeless shelter and one tonne of carbon dioxide is offset through Greenr. That is the equivalent of emissions produced by a car in six months, or 286 beef burgers, or the carbon removed by 50 trees growing for a year.

Founder of Jollie’s, Ed Vickers, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Greenr and Elliott and because of what they do for the environment.

"Homeless shelters are desperate for socks this time of year and our joint offering gives people the opportunity to do something good for people and the environment this Christmas.”

The limited edition pair of socks was the brainchild of Elliott Footwear after co-founder Sam got into discussions with the teams at Jollie’s and Greenr earlier this year.

Co-founders of Greenr, Jimmy Murray and Dr Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte added: "The very reason we started Greenr was to make a positive impact on the environment around us, both for planet and people.

"Being able to partner with brands that are already championing change has been incredibly rewarding. We are very proud of the change Elliott and Jollie's are helping us achieve!"

Elliott Footwear launched in 2018 as the world's first Climate Positive vegan footwear brand. It is a global online store and is based in the UK.

Jollie’s is a more-than-profit company passionate about creating purposeful products that supports homeless charities around the UK. Its socks are sustainably-made with cotton that is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOT)-certified.

Greenr launched last year as a carbon footprint tracking app, to help individuals calculate their footprint on a daily basis and make sustainable lifestyle changes to reduce reduce their impact on the planet. Greenr for Business helps organisations turn their environmental ambitions into action and results, making emissions reduction engaging for employees, and build a shared purpose to protect the planet and adopt sustainable behaviours.

The limited pair of socks can be purchased from Elliott Footwear.