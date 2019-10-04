Small and medium businesses in Northamptonshire offered slice of £250m pot to help with Brexit

A £250m fund to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Northamptonshire with Brexit has been launched by HSBC.

The Northants and Milton Keynes fund is part of a wider £14bn pot for SMEs across the UK from the bank ahead of the UK's expected exit from the EU on October 31.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31. Photo: Getty Images

Martin Hanson, regional director for business banking in the Midlands said: “The launch of this year’s fund shows our commitment to support the growth aspirations of SMEs across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

“This fund is all about helping businesses to take new opportunities to grow and we want to reassure them that we’re here to help them achieve their goals.”

To help customers prepare for Brexit, HSBC UK has launched a dedicated helpline and online resource hub for customers with Brexit-related financial concerns.

The bank has had more than 15,000 conversations with customers about Brexit so far this year and has held more than 60 sessions across the country to talk to SMEs about the current economic landscape and how to plan for growth.

Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking at HSBC UK, added: “Our SME Fund will help companies seize new opportunities for growth at home and overseas.

“We’ve always supported ambitious businesses, and we see it as our responsibility to be there for our customers whether conditions are benign or challenging.

“This year’s fund is therefore part of a broader range of initiatives that we have in place to support British business as they navigate Brexit in a fast-changing world.”

