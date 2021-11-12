Naz Islam at last years British Curry Awards.

A popular Northampton curry house is hoping for a ‘dream double’ having been shortlisted for a prestigious national restaurant industry award.

Saffron, in Castilian Street, has been shortlisted for the British Curry Awards for the third year running and having been named the World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year at the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards last month, the business is hoping to land a second trophy in the year it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Saffron owner, Naz Islam, won a special award at the event last year in recognition of his ‘Outstanding Service in the Local Community’ throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Islam said: “I am incredibly proud of the team here at Saffron and honoured to be shortlisted for the third year in a row. Winning the award would mean a lot to all of us.

“Our home town means a lot to us so being there to represent Northampton is an absolute privilege.

“We would love to do the town proud and return home with an award for the second year in a row. It would make our 20th anniversary even more special.”

The team will find out if they do the double at a black tie gala dinner at Battersea Park Evolution in London, on Monday, November 29.

The event will be hosted by the award-winning producer, Justine Ali, and celebrities will welcome winners to the stage.

Enam Ali MBE, organiser of the British Curry Awards, added: “These awards recognise the best restaurants in the country and the people who work incredibly hard throughout our industry.

“Although curry originated in India, it has been made great in Britain, and we want to celebrate this.