Rumours another leisure facility could be on its way to Sol Northampton

The owners of Sol Northampton could be on the verge of announcing another major leisure draw to the site.

Though the details of the potential new facility are being kept closely under wraps - close sources say that an announcement could be made before the end of July.

Back in February, the company which owns the venue in Marefair, Palace Capital, said there had been 'encouraging' interest in a leisure operator taking up some of the remaining vacant space there.

Last month, celebrity couple Kristina Rhianoff and Ben Cohen opened Soo Yoga, filling a 12,800 sq void left behind by a former mixed martial arts gym.

But the large former Gala Casino that used to form part of the centre has been vacant since 2011.

Palace Capital bought Sol Central, as it was then, in 2015 for £20 million and promised to give it "the level of investment required to keep it up to date and relevant."

Last year, the company hired marketing experts to rebrand the site, which is now known as Sol Northampton.

The 200,000 sq ft site, opened in 2002, is also currently home to the Vue Cinema, Accor Hotels and Fitness for Less.