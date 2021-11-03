A number of businesses have vacancies to fill in Northampton town centre. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A recruitment event will be held in Northampton as a ‘number’ of town centre businesses have vacancies to fill.

The jobs fair will be held on November 12 in Grosvenor Shopping Centre next to River Island.

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) will be hosting the event as part of a drive to match jobseekers with vacancies at a number of companies in and around the town in time for Christmas.

Mark Mullen, BID operations manager, said: “We have heard from a number of town centre businesses with vacancies to fill and we wanted to provide a platform where all those looking for work could come and chat to prospective employers and see what’s available.

“Christmas is a hugely important period for retailers in particular and it’s a good time to find work and build a career.

“We’ve got some exceptional employers confirmed already and hopefully it can help get people back into work in time for a festive pay cheque.”

Employers already confirmed for the Jobs Fair include A-Plan Insurance, Nationwide, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service while representatives of the West Northamptonshire Council ‘Job Club’ will also be on hand.

Businesses will be able to man their own stand to meet and discuss potential opportunities with candidates.