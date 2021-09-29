PR clinics open to help businesses in Northamptonshire post Covid-19 and raise money for local hospice

Founder of BallyHoo PR, Emma Speirs.

A PR agency in Northamptonshire is opening its doors to offer ‘Post Covid PR Clinic’ appointments to local businesses and raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Ballyhoo PR, which recently moved into new offices in Lamport, Northamptonshire, is inviting businesses across the county to book a one-to-one appointment with company founder,Emma Speirs, and discuss their PR and marketing activity and brainstorm some ideas.

Emma Speirs said: “We are starting to receive enquiries from businesses keen to come out of the fog of the Coronavirus pandemic and make an impact with some positive press coverage that sets them apart from their competition.

“We are also moving into the final quarter of 2021 so now is a great time to start planning ahead and thinking about 2022 PR and marketing plans.

“Running these clinics will give us chance to help several businesses and raise money for a fantastic cause at the same time.”

Those who attend an appointment will get a 30-minute slot with Emma, who will provide bespoke advice and suggestions as well as templates businesses can use to plan their PR activity. Clients will then walk away with the beginnings of a ‘post Covid PR plan’, which they can develop on.

The appointments will cost a nominal fee of £10 to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice as part of the charity’s £45 accelerator challenge, which sees businesses try to turn £45 into as much money as possible by November 1 2021 to support the organisation.

Emma added: “This concept is hugely exciting for me personally. Generating ideas for PR campaigns and putting them into some sort of plan or strategy is an element of the job I really enjoy.

"To get the chance to work with new businesses on this and seeing where they will take it will be amazing!”

The Post Covid PR Clinics will take place at Ballyhoo PR’s office at Lamport between 10am and 2pm on the following days:

◾ Tuesday, October 5

◾ Wednesday, October 6

◾ Monday, October 11

◾Tuesday, October 19

Corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Nina Gandy, said: “Our £45 Accumulator Challenge started on September 6 and runs for eight weeks, giving businesses the

opportunity to have fun and fundraise at the same time.

"Previous participants have raised money through teambuilding and networking events so we’re hoping the teams who have signed up this year will come up with even more ingenious ways to fundraise for our patients and their families while maximising opportunities for their own businesses too.

“It is fantastic to see Ballyhoo PR come up with a fundraising concept that will not only help Cynthia Spencer Hospice but help other local organisations too. We wish them every success

with their Post Covid PR Clinics.”

To book an appointment at the Post Covid PR Clinic, call 01536 682800 or email [email protected]