'Potential to transform how we live and work': 5G has arrived in Northampton

Northampton is among the first towns in the UK to have 5G after EE switched on the next-generation mobile service yesterday (Wednesday, December 18).

EE, part of BT Group, has included Northampton in a group of nine locations to join its 5G network, bringing the total number to 50.

5G will make for much faster broadband. Photo: EE

BT Group regional lead for the Midlands Wendy Sycamore said: “It’s fantastic that Northampton is amongst the first locations in the UK to receive 5G.

“This technology will provide faster mobile speeds than ever before.

"People will be able to download films onto their phone in seconds instead of minutes and will get a better connection even in the busiest places.

"5G will also bring major benefits to business, and, as well as faster speeds it should enable more partnerships and innovation in the future.”

EE was the first network to launch 5G in the UK when six cities were switched on in May and has been expanding it on a daily basis.

The mobile network operator is leading the country's 5G rollout and has set the new aim of having the next-gen service in more than 70 places by March 2020.

South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “It’s really exciting that EE’s first 5G sites have been switched on in Northampton and that our residents and businesses will be among the first in the UK to benefit from this technology.

“We believe that 5G offers huge potential, not only through faster and more reliable mobile connections but also the ability to transform how we live and work.

"From downloading or streaming content on the go to innovative solutions in industries such as healthcare, construction and manufacturing, 5G will become increasingly important over the next few years and it’s vital that Northampton and the SEMLEP area remains at the forefront of this revolution in mobile technology.”