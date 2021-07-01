Popular Northampton hair salon shortlisted for two prestigious national awards

Owner, Gavin McIntyre, working hard.

A popular Northampton hair salon has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.

G&E McIntyres in The Ridings, Northampton town centre is up for ‘customer service’ at the British Hairdressing Business Awards and one of its employees has been nominated for ‘stylist of the year’ at the same awards.

Korey Grantham made the final stage of the competition after compiling a detailed entry, outlining the skills and qualities that make her an all-round exceptional salon stylist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The salon is up for the 'customer service' award.

The stylist now faces an in-depth interview with a panel of expert judges before winners are announced at a ceremony later this year.

Korey said: "‘I’m thrilled to have made the finals of such a respected event.

“I love what I do and consider myself lucky to have a job that provides countless opportunities at every level.

“The last 16 months have made me realise just how passionate and determined we are as an industry and I couldn’t be prouder.

“As a team we have faced struggles in the past year but we have come back even stronger and I am so proud of us all.”

The salon as a whole also finalised for the ‘customer service’ award after showcasing their commitment to providing impeccable customer care.

Owners, Gavin and Ella added: “Our guests mean everything to us as a salon and team.

“Their support has enabled us to not only return post lockdowns, but show a strong case that our adaptive nature to this challenging time we’ve faced means we hope for a faster recovery.

“Our guests’ needs and safety are paramount in our present and future decisions.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards continued: “These awards are a celebration of the talented and passionate people that help make British hairdressing so revered.

“In an extraordinary year that has seen hairdressing hit headlines more than ever before, G&E McIntyres should feel proud to be recognised for their resilience.”