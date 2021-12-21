Plans have been approved to convert a former Chinese restaurant and part of a popular nightclub in Northampton into 13 flats.

Proposals to convert parts of Sazerac's Bar and the neighbouring closed down Imperial Restaurant, in Castilian Street, into flats have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council.

The flats, according to applicant and Sazerac owner Sunny Kooner, will comprise of three one-bed studios, three one-bed flats and seven one-bed flats for two people.

Sazerac's bar (left) and the former Imperial restaurant (right)

On its decision, WNC said: "The proposed development represents an acceptable land use and would not have a significant adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area."

No extensions to the buildings will be made, instead they will just be refurbished from within, according to the applicant.

Planning papers say: "The proposals largely affect the interior of the building with only minimal changes externally and therefore the impact on the conservation area and listed buildings are vastly reduced.