Pictures show inside of 'dirty' Northampton chicken shop slated in food hygiene inspection

Freddy's Chicken on Weedon Road was given a one out of five by Northampton Borough Council after an inspection in February. Management claim improvements have been made and they are confident of being rated higher when they are next inspected. Read the full story here.

1. The inside of the microwave The inside of the microwave was found to be dirty at the time of the inspection.

4. The dough mixer The dough mixer was found to be dirty at the time of the inspection.

