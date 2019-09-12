Freddy's Chicken on Weedon Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

Pictures show inside of 'dirty' Northampton chicken shop slated in food hygiene inspection

Take a look at what food hygiene inspectors found inside a Northampton chicken shop during an inspection earlier this year.

Freddy's Chicken on Weedon Road was given a one out of five by Northampton Borough Council after an inspection in February. Management claim improvements have been made and they are confident of being rated higher when they are next inspected. Read the full story here.

The inside of the microwave was found to be dirty at the time of the inspection.

The dough mixer was found to be dirty at the time of the inspection.

