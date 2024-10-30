Openreach powers Northamptonshire’s digital future with full fibre rollout

More than 200,000 homes and businesses across Northamptonshire are experiencing a digital revolution, thanks to Openreach's full fibre broadband network.

It means that more than half of premises across the county can now enjoy gigabit-capable broadband speeds.

This once-in-a-generation upgrade is transforming daily life - helping local businesses thrive online and equipping the community with the tools needed for the digital future.

Already, more than a third of households have already upgraded, but this also means thousands are still missing out on the full fibre advantage.

An Openreach engineer working on the network

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Partnership Director for the Midlands, said: "The rollout of full fibre broadband in Northamptonshire is a game-changer for local residents and businesses. With more than 200,000 premises already able to upgrade, we’re providing communities with faster, more reliable connections that are built for the future."

"We’ve already seen over a third of properties take advantage and we want to ensure even more people benefit. Full fibre offers the stability and speed needed for everything from working from home to running a small business online. It’s also about future-proofing Northamptonshire’s infrastructure, so we’re ready for the digital demands of tomorrow."

Local engineers, many of whom live and work in Northamptonshire, are driving the progress on the ground, ensuring communities from Northampton to Kettering and Wellingborough can enjoy cutting-edge connectivity.

Kasam added: "Our engineers are passionate about building this network in their own communities. They see firsthand how full fibre is making a difference—whether it’s helping a business to grow or supporting a family to enjoy multiple online services at once without any disruption. This is a once-in-a-generation upgrade, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be part of it."

Northamptonshire is one of many areas in the East Midlands benefiting from Openreach’s investment in full fibre. Already, more than 1 million homes and businesses across the region now have access, with more to come as work continues.

The work is all part of Openreach’s £15 billion project to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure - making gigabit-capable technology available to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

More than 1,400 Openreach people currently live and work in the East Midlands and work closely with local authorities including Northamptonshire County Council.

Cllr David Howes, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Rural Communities and Localism, and who has responsibility for broadband provision, said: "The rollout of full fibre broadband across North and West Northamptonshire is a critical investment in the areas future. Reliable, high-speed internet access is essential for driving local economic growth, supporting businesses, and ensuring our residents have access to modern digital services. This upgrade will help close the digital divide and make Northamptonshire a more connected and competitive place to live and work."

Check your upgrade today by visiting the Openreach postcode checker to find out if full fibre is available in your area, and contact your broadband provider to switch.