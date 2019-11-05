Opening date delay for much-anticipated new pie and mash shop in Northampton

Those eagerly waiting for a new pie and mash shop to open in Northampton will have to wait a while longer as the owners have announced a delay.

Ronnie's Pie and Mash had been due to open last month, according to its Facebook page, but is yet to welcome customers.

A Facebook post today (Tuesday, November 5) confirms the delay and thanks people for their support.

"We have had a large volume of messages come to our inbox over the last month or so, please appreciate that we can’t respond to everyone.

"We will be opening in the near future, but unfortunately we have had a slight delay and we apologise for that. Thank you to all the people who have continued to support us.

"Keep watching this space..."

Ronnie's has been teasing people on Facebook with a new pie and mash shop for months, with many eager to get hold of some proper Cockney grub.

The page has also revealed a mobile pie and mash van will be launching in March, 2020.

However, many users have been sceptical of the shop, with questions about when it will open and where going unanswered.

One person wrote: "The longest teaser campaign in history! I hope it’s worth it."