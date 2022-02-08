Owners of a Northamptonshire village shop have shared a touching message after announcing they will be stepping down after 35 years in charge.

The Popat family announced on Facebook that the 'time is right' to call it a day at the Kislingbury Mini Market and Post Office.

Naylesh Popat wrote on Facebook: "It is with mixed emotions I write to inform you that after 35 years of running the village store and post office we, as a family, are taking a step down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kislingbury Mini Market and Post Office

"Some of you know this is something we have been trying to do for some years and now feel it’s the right time for us.

"It has, for many years, not been a business but a way of life as we have made some very good friends who have become a part of our family and life.

"We have had many good times with a lot of our customers and friends with the daily banter and laughter. We have also shared in sorrows, family news, and have always felt touched by all as it made us feel part of the village community."

Mr Popat said he was 19 when he first moved to the store and has been 'touched' by many people's stories over the years.

He said: "We have also seen changes within the village over the years and feel privileged to have been a part of it all.

"I want to, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and every one who has supported not just the business but us as a family over the years.

"Even today, as a family, we discuss the time we lived above the shop and feel they were the happiest times with a lot of memories to cherish.

"We have, over the years, of course tried our very best to provide a good service within the village store and to anyone we may have upset over the years, we apologise.

"The village and shop have been a major part of our life over the past 35 years and therefore we will of course miss being here and seeing everyone every day, but we hope to keep in touch with many and we will cherish the memories we walk away with.

"We sincerely thank you all for the support you have given to us."