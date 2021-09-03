A project manager has received a prestigious award for excellence in on-site management at a development in Northamptonshire - his fifth such prize.

Sergiu Rusu received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job quality award for his work at Redrow South Midland’s Burcote Park site in Towcester.

The Daventry builder said: “It’s an honour to receive my fifth NHBC award – I’m incredibly proud to be part of the Redrow team and to manage the high standard of work that we deliver each day.

“I have always loved the building process and watching a home being built from scratch and grow into a finished product.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to have such an important role in that process and to see families and communities enjoying the space you have helped to create."

For more than 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme has recognised the industry’s best performers and is an accolade site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive an award, project managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership.

Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Sergiu, who has worked in the building industry for over 16 years, joined Redrow as assistant site manager in 2012 and won his awards for his outstanding work across several Redrow developments.

In addition to the impressive number of NHBC Pride wins, Sergio has also scooped two NHBC Seal of Excellence awards, further demonstrating his commitment to building the highest standard of homes possible.

Redrow South Midlands sales director Suzanne Irons aded: “Sergiu’s passion and attention to detail is reflected in each of the homes built at our Burcote Park development.

"We’re delighted that his continued hard work and enthusiasm has been recognised by the NHBC for another year.

“The Pride in the Job award is something all site managers want to win, so to have received five is a fantastic achievement and thoroughly deserved – well done Sergiu!”