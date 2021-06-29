A Northamptonshire logistics company has distributed nearly 100,000 meals since December 2020 on behalf of a food poverty charity.

Fortec, based close to Watford Gap Services, has partnered with FareShare which redistributes good-to-eat surplus food to frontline charities and community groups throughout the UK.

The firm has transported more than 200 pallets of food since December, predominantly containing produce that can be more difficult to transport including items such as potatoes, onions and bananas.

This equates to 124 tonnes of food or 950,000 meals, which have helped almost 7,000 people during Christmas and the first few months of 2021.

Michelle Naylor, on behalf of Fortec, said: “I am really proud that Fortec can offer a reliable and sustainable solution to FareShare and its local charity partners.

“The Fortec network’s hub-and-spoke model means that delivering to multiple locations across the country is made much more efficient, something which a charity such as this can really benefit from.

“As we continue to see our relationship develop, I am confident we can continue to offer great value to FareShare and our collaboration will grow, so we can play our part in helping even more people together.”

Jamie Parsons, food supply manager at FareShare added: “Since March 2020 when the first lockdown began, FareShare has delivered the equivalent of nearly 130 million meals to vulnerable families, children and individuals, as well as the elderly and homeless in our local communities, the equivalent of four meals per second, every second, of the 12 months following lockdown.

“FareShare’s team of volunteers work tirelessly to ensure we help as many people as possible, and through our partnerships with companies like Fortec, we continue to diversify and develop our portfolio of partners to ensure we can divert as much food from waste as possible and effectively redistribute it across our charity network.

“We look forward to working closely together in the future, as we continue to support people across the UK affected by hunger.”