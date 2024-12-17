Northamptonshire businesses urged to participate in Government AI consultation

Businesses across the county are being encouraged by Northamptonshire membership organisation, NNBN, to have their say in the UK Government’s AI consultation, which launched on 17th December 2024.

This vital initiative seeks to address the growing intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and the creative industries, providing an opportunity to shape the future of copyright in the digital age.

As the UK positions itself as a global leader in both the AI and creative sectors, the government has unveiled proposals aimed at fostering innovation while ensuring creators can maintain control over their work. This consultation will form the foundation for the AI Opportunities Action Plan, an ambitious roadmap to drive growth, enhance public services, and deliver on the Plan for Change.

Why Your Voice Matters:

Simon Cox NNBN

The consultation explores key issues including:

Boosting Trust and Transparency: Ensuring AI developers provide creators with clarity on how their work is used. Enhancing Control for Creators: Enabling rights holders to decide if and how their works are used in AI training. Promoting Innovation: Supporting AI developers with access to high-quality training material while safeguarding creators’ rights. The government recognizes the challenges rights holders face in managing their copyright in the context of AI. This is your chance to influence policies that balance strong protections for creators with the need to support cutting-edge AI development.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: "This consultation provides an opportunity for Northamptonshire businesses to add their thoughts and voice to help shape the future of AI and creative industries in the UK. By participating, local businesses can ensure their voices are heard on critical issues like copyright, innovation, and trust. The outcomes of this initiative will not only impact creators and AI developers but also drive growth and innovation across our region. I urge all businesses in Northamptonshire to engage with this process and play a part in building a framework that works for everyone."

The consultation will remain open until 25th February 2025. Northamptonshire businesses are urged to contribute their perspectives, ensuring that local voices are heard in shaping these transformative policies.

For more details and to participate, visit the consultation here - https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/copyright-and-artificial-intelligence