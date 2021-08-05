Northamptonshire businesses offered support ahead of law change around displaying allergens

Natasha's Law will be introduced in October.

A new law which aims to protect people from allergic reactions will come into force later this year and Northamptonshire businesses are being urged to prepare appropriately.

From Friday October 1, 2021, any business selling pre-packed food for direct sale (PPDS), will have to emphasise any allergens in a full list of ingredients.

The law change follows the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse from an allergic reaction caused by a prepacked baguette which, at the time, did not require allergen labelling.

Now, West Northamptonshire Regulatory Services, which comprises the WNC Environmental Health and Trading Standards will work with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to support businesses in the area to prepare for the changes in allergen labelling.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, said: “There isn’t a community in this country which hasn’t experienced the tragic loss, usually of a young person, from an allergic reaction.

“There may be some hurdles for businesses in adapting to this new law, but I’m sure all of them are taking this change seriously and we will do whatever we can as a council to support them."

PPDS foods can include salads and sandwiches that customers select themselves as well as pre-wrapped foods kept behind a counter and some products packaged and sold at mobile or temporary outlets.

Sushma Acharya, head of Policy and strategy for food hypersensitivity at the food Standards Agency (FSA) added: “To help support food businesses, the FSA has launched a PPDS Hub featuring helpful information including new labelling guidance for PPDS foods and sector guides.

“The guides for bakery, butchers, fast food and takeaways, mobile sellers, restaurants, cafes and pubs, and schools each give practical information on PPDS and how these changes could impact a food business.”

As well as this, the FSA will be hosting a webinar for food businesses on 4 August.

The webinar is open to businesses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will feature a range of speakers including business representatives who will talk more about what they've done to prepare for these changes and what they've learnt along the way.

To register for the PPDS webinar, visit: www.ppdsbusiness.fsaevents.co.uk/home#register.