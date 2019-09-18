Northamptonshire app founder taking popular rock-painting hide-and-seek game to next level

A new free-to-download app to take the popular children's game of hiding painted rocks to the next level has its roots in Northamptonshire.

MowMow Rocks is designed to bring together the various online groups from around the globe with players able to track their progress.

Co-founder Matt Faulker, who grew up in Northampton but now lives in Barton Seagrave, hopes the app will encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

"Our application combines latest technologies with a good old fashioned game of hide and seek - resulting in a fun activity that gets children moving outside in the real world," he said.

"Discovering new places and developing that sense of wonder and adventure is a vital part of any childhood - MowMow gives children another reason to get outside and explore."

The game sees players decorate a rock and hide it somewhere with an active Facebook group and then other members try to find them and post what they discover online.

MowMow Rocks founders Matt Faulkner and Simon Talbot. Photo: MowMow Rocks

It has become very popular in recent years with groups all over the world - the Northampton one has more than 2,000 members.

So Matt set up MowMow Rocks with his friend Simon Talbot to allow players to keep track of where their rocks are hidden and sends a notification when someone else finds them.

The app also has step counter and leaderboard features so players can see how far they have walked and promote some healthy competition with their friends and family along the way.

Matt said: “The game is already incredibly popular but our app will take things one step further, allowing families to plan their routes, share photos when they find the rocks, and track their step count along the way."

MowMow Rocks co-founder Simon Talbot's son Myles, five, painting a rock for the game. Photo: MowMow Rocks

According to Matt, painting rocks helps children with autism express themselves, strengthens motor skills, has a calming effect and helps social interaction.

Disabled children's charity Caudwell Children, UKActive and The Land Trust have got on-board with MowMow Rocks as a way to get youngsters enjoying the great outdoors.

Alan Carter from The Land Trust said: "In this digital world, with many young people having access to mobile phones and tablets, to be able to combine an online game with spending time in green space is an ideal solution.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with MowMow and working with them on our sites across the country.”

Myles Talbot and his sister Melitta, seven, with their rocks for the game. Photo: MowMow Rocks

MowMow Rocks is available to download on iOS and Andriod. For more information, search 'MowMow Rocks' on social media or visit www.mowmowrocks.com.