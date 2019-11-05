Northampton Tesco shoppers get free clothes and cash in 'Supermarket Sweep' with Davina McCall

Davina McCall helped to give three shoppers at a Northampton Tesco store a generous surprise with a game of Supermarket Sweep to mark the new F&F area yesterday (Tuesday, November 5).

The television presenter rushed around the clothing section of the Mereway branch with one of the 'contestants'' baby in her arms as they picked out the perfect Christmas outfit.

Davina McCall cuts the ribbon on the new, expanded F&F section at Tesco Mereway with store manager Ian Dunne

Davina, who is a brand ambassador for F&F, then picked her favourite and gave the winner £150 and the clothes she chose, while the other two also got the clothes and £50 each.

"It was great fun, it was a bit Supermarket Sweep, everyone was running around frantically grabbing things, but it's been nice," she said.

"There have been tears, one lady said, 'I can't believe it, I never win anything, I haven't bought myself anything all year,' she was so happy so it's been a very nice day."

Davina cut the ribbon on the new F&F area, which has doubled in size with almost all of the range, with staff before picking three customers to take part in the five-minute challenge.

Davina McCall help Jess Dunk with her 'Supermarket Sweep'

Jess Dunk gave her 12-week-old daughter Maisy to Davina to hold while she dashed around looking for a full outfit that she would wear.

The 24-year-old mum from Ecton Brook must have a similar style to the former Big Brother host as she won, much to her delight.

"Running around shouting, 'where's the underwear!' was something I didn't think I would be doing today," she said.

"We only came to check out the new Christmas outfits for the little ones and now we're going home with loads."

Davina McCall held one of the customers' babies as she went looking for clothes

One of the other customers taking part was Corinna Smith, from Daventry, who was full of compliments for Davina and Tesco.

"Anybody that knows me knows that I hate shopping for clothes but my mum had just been picking out what she'd choose for Christmas so I went with it, it's great," she said.

After the challenge, Davina spent time chatting to customers and taking selfies with the members of staff making the most of the celebrity appearance.

The TV personality said it was particular nice to support mums who are particularly selfless at this time of year.

"At the moment people don't have a lot of disposable income, especially mums, and they were all mums I think, they do tend to put themselves last in the order of importance," she said.

"So if they are going to get anything, they're going to get it for their kids, or if they want a special treat, they would forego something for themselves so they can have that.

"So it was really nice to do something for the mummies."

The Northampton Mereway Tesco is one of three across the country to have the new F&F layout, which will be rolled out across the country if it is successful.

Davina was also full of praise for the change, which she described as phenomenal as it now has its own clear and tidy section, while store manager Ian Dunne believes it has transformed the Clannell Road supermarket.

"It's much better, customers really like it, it's made it more open, lighter, brighter, and it's got nearly the biggest range of clothing we do as a company now," he said.