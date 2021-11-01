A Northampton teenager is finding success with a cleaning business she set up during the coronavirus pandemic with a difference.

Tayla White felt like she was at a crossroads last year with many of her friends going to university but she wanted to start her own company, Hunsbury Homes.

The 19-year-old from East Hunsbury now offers cleaning services six days a week, has a workforce of six maids and a healthy turnover.

Tayla White, 19, from East Hunsbury, has set up a cleaning business, Hunsbury Homes

"I initially started this to help family and friends post-lockdown - I never thought that I would be able to earn a wage from this," she said.

"The power of social media has helped me advertise my company and become a local business owner at 19 years old."

After doing work experience with other cleaning companies, Tayla realised the wage was very low for the amount of labour required so decided to price her services differently.

The firm offers 'silver' and 'gold' tiered packages depending on the level of cleaning required and the number of bedrooms in the house, rather than an hourly rate.

With support from her mum and her friends, Tayla has managed to create a strong reputation in the area and hopes to continue to grow.

"I am learning new skills every day running my own business, I would definitely encourage others to set up their own company," she said.